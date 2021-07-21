BARBOURSVILLE — Pythons and bearded dragons were just two of the wild animals that children were able to meet Tuesday during a special event hosted by the Barboursville Public Library.
Gary Bussa, also known as Dr. Des Coveries, brought his wild animal show to the Barboursville Amphitheater, where he talked to the kids in attendance about the animals featured in the show.
Bussa also presented the show at the Cox Landing, Milton and Salt Rock libraries Tuesday, and he will present his show Wednesday, July 21, at 9:30 a.m. at the Cabell County Public Library (meeting at Ritter Park next to the playground picnic shelter), 11:30 a.m. at the West Library (meeting at Ritter Park near Safety Town), 2 p.m. at Gallaher Library (meeting at Rotary Park) and 4 p.m. at the Guyandotte Library (meeting at Altizer Park).
Bussa performs at schools, churches, malls and other groups in the area, providing education and entertainment as he teaches people about animals.