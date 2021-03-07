What does one say about “progress” amid a 100-year pandemic? It is a question I pondered while writing this column. To be sure, this past year has been driven by decisions about health and safety, quarantine, isolation, testing and vaccines, all the while weighing the academic requisites of higher education.
It has not been an easy time for higher education, nor for anyone in any sector across the world. Over the past year, we have modified and changed many times at Marshall University to accommodate all the challenges that have come our way. And among those exhaustive challenges, we have discovered a hidden strength of our institution — flexibility. To be blunt, higher education institutions are not known for being nimble or for their ability to change quickly, but this year has taught us that Marshall University can, indeed, shift when required and shift quite successfully.
We have introduced many new systems to adapt to a pandemic world. Our Office of Environmental Health and Safety deployed strategies that have kept our Marshall community safe and healthy. These protocols, including requiring masks in all buildings, Plexiglass shields in offices and classrooms, quarantining, social distancing and reduced capacity in buildings, among other measures, have worked. Additional actions like requiring our on-campus students to check their health daily via a special app, erecting campus signage and conducting surveillance testing and on-site contact tracing have all helped our university stay strong during COVID-19. In fact, our on-campus incidence rate of the virus this past fall hovered around 2% — lower than that in our surrounding community.
Let us consider remote online learning. Marshall University has offered some form of distance learning since 1986, but in the age of COVID, our digital offerings have progressed significantly. While our students overwhelmingly prefer face-to-face learning and we plan to resume a near-normal schedule this fall, Marshall is now fully capable of using synchronous and asynchronous teaching modes.
Our university has put in place innovative approaches over the past year to disseminate millions of dollars in federal emergency grants to our students. Faculty and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure our students are provided the best in education during a crisis that has major physical and mental health, as well as financial, repercussions.
In terms of academic expansion, Marshall University, even during this difficult time, has continued to develop program offerings that include aviation and other high-tech and highly desired degrees. We have also been involved in economic development activities. Our four-year degree program at Yeager Airport in Charleston and two-year program at Tri-State Airport in the Huntington area will train the next generation of commercial pilots and mechanics respectively, as well as significantly stimulate our local economies.
Other new programs at Marshall include cybersecurity, biomedical engineering, physician assistant and specialty agriculture. Most of these are already in place. The PA program started in January, and the specialty agriculture, which I call urban agriculture, will start in the fall of 2021.
As the spring 2021 semester continues and our country works to achieve herd immunity through vaccinations, Marshall University will adapt as necessary, knowing that whatever conditions emerge, we will prevail. Come fall 2021, we anticipate being back to near normal circumstances with face-to-face instruction.