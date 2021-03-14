You may not be able to recognize us behind our masks, shields and extra layers of protection, but it is important for you to know that Valley Health Dental is still here and ready to get you scheduled for regular preventative care!
Living life through COVID-19 has left many of us feeling like we need to put appointments and other needs to the side in an effort to limit the risk of exposure. However, at Valley Health, extra effort has been put forth to make sure patients feel safe coming in and out of our offices. Each patient fills out a COVID questionnaire, and their temperature is taken before entering the facility. We’re also asking patients to practice social distancing by waiting for appointments in their vehicle or staying 6 feet apart when in our waiting rooms. Extra sanitation measures are also in place.
It is important to know that oral health care plays a big role in the overall health of your body, and this all starts with coming in for cleanings. Although you may not be in pain, inflammation and disease in the mouth can lead to bigger issues in the body including heart disease. Cleanings can help to prevent these issues and also have a positive effect on the control of diabetes and blood pressure. The importance of good hygiene also progresses through pregnancy as too much inflammation can cause preterm labor.
Although children’s schedules are constantly changing based on current school situations, it is still incredibly important for them to come in for cleanings as well. Decay and inflammation of baby teeth can have a negative effect on permanent teeth, and early prevention is key. Instilling healthy habits in your children early will encourage them to have better oral hygiene into adulthood. Nutritional habits are also very important during these times. While people are home more with less to do, eating and drinking habits can be compromised. It is very important to maintain a healthy nutritional diet for your dental health and your overall health.
We may be covered up with masks, but our smiling faces look forward to your visit to establish care and to get back on your cleaning schedule as we push through COVID-19. Give us a call, or stop by after your visit with another Valley Health Provider at any of our dental locations: Wayne, Upper Kanawha, East Huntington, Westmoreland, Harts, Fort Gay and our most recent location, Milton.