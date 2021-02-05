Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in our Tri-State region. Many people may not even realize it is an issue for them, because they think they will feel pain in their chest if they are experiencing a problem with their heart.
But chest pain is not always present in people with heart disease. That’s why it’s so important to listen to your body when it uses other symptoms to alert you to an issue with your heart. Any symptom that seems to be triggered by exertion and then relieved by rest could be heart-related. This is particularly true in people with underlying risk factors such as high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, tobacco use, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity or a strong family history of heart disease.
When any of the following symptoms appear with no obvious cause, you should pay attention and report them to your primary provider:
Fatigue: Fatigue can have many causes, but a constant, new fatigue can sometime signal a heart issue.
Unexplained aches or pains: When the heart is asked to work harder, due to a blockage of blood supply to the heart muscle, it can cause pain. Often it is in the chest, but it can also be in the shoulders, arms, back, jaw or even stomach. You should pay particular attention when pain in these other locations occurs with exercise and then disappears with rest.
Shortness of breath: When people experience shortness of breath, they often attribute it to being out of shape. But unexplained shortness of breath that occurs with small amounts of activity could indicate an issue with your heart. For example, climbing five flights of stairs leaves many people out of breath. But if you are out of breath after climbing just 10 stairs, that could be a warning sign.
Swollen feet or ankles: Leg, ankle, or foot swelling could be a sign of a heart issue or even insufficient blood flow in your legs. This type of swelling is also a sign of a number of other issues, so it is important to report it to your primary care provider.
Heart palpitations: Palpitations could mean a heartbeat that feels irregular or just feels too fast. Most palpitations are harmless and can be caused by anxiety, dehydration, or even by drinking too much caffeine. But sometimes they can indicate a heart issue. Be sure to take note of how the palpitations feel, when they occur and what you’re doing when you have them.
Remember that you know your body better than anyone. If something doesn’t feel right, report it to your primary care provider. If you are experiencing any of the warning signs of a heart attack — chest discomfort; discomfort in other areas of the upper body, such as the arms or jaw; shortness of breath; and/or other signs such as breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness — call 911 immediately. It is always better to err on the side of caution.
If you do not have a primary care provider, make it a goal to find one as soon as possible. They can act as your healthcare partner to help you make good lifestyle choices for your heart health.