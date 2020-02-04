HUNTINGTON — The sudden death of Dr. John Walden, a retired chair of the Family Medicine Department of Marshall Health, has left a gaping hole in the medical community at Marshall University, according to officials there.
Walden died Jan. 23 in Miami, Florida. As the community mourns the loss of a friend and mentor, his successor, Dr. Stephen Petrany, says though Walden is gone in a physical sense, his influence will extend for generations.
“He was a great mentor and friend to so many of us, and I will personally greatly miss his continuing reliable counsel, support and friendship,” Petrany said.
“He was very much a part of the personality of this (medical) school, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.”
Walden, a third-generation family physician from Lincoln County who followed in the family tradition to serve the people of Hamlin as a primary care doctor, was guided by his passion to help the under-served. Throughout his career, his journeys took him to some of the most remote parts of the world, where he applied his considerable clinical skills in the care of international communities.
“Anyone who knew Dr. Walden will attest to his inimitable personality and the extraordinary life that grew out of his passion and commitment to the medical school, the state of West Virginia and global health,” Petrany said. “John was a true Renaissance man, in addition to a very accomplished physician and teacher who served the Department of Family and Community Health through four decades in various leadership capacities.”
Walden served as chair of the department of family and community health from 2008-13, before Petrany assumed the role in 2014 following Walden’s retirement.
Even after his retirement, Walden remained connected with the university on a part-time basis, as a supporter and adviser to many of the school’s programs.
“John was a visionary, an adventurer an intellectual, and a pragmatist who has left an indelible mark on the Department of Family and Community Health and the entire medical school. He will be greatly missed but certainly never forgotten,” Petrany said. “He loved West Virginia, and Lincoln County, and in every arena he’s been in he’s made meaningful changes that are long lasting.”.
Funeral services for Walden were held in West Hamlin.