HUNTINGTON — What was once a public nuisance site for the city of Huntington will soon become a business hub, revitalizing the area of 4th Avenue near Marshall University.
University leaders and local officials broke ground Wednesday on the site of the future Brad D. Smith Center for Business and Innovation, located in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue. The center is expected to welcome students in spring 2024.
It is named after Smith, the university’s president-elect, who — along with his wife, Alys — donated $25 million to the Lewis College of Business for the new facility in 2018, which sparked an influx of other donations to make the dream come to life. Smith graduated from the school in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
He was named as the next university president by the institution’s Board of Governors last month.
Smith compared it to Yankee Stadium, “the house that Ruth built,” a term coined because fans would pay just to see Babe Ruth play. While Smith made the financial contribution to put the business center into motion, it is the Huntington community, Marshall alumni, students and faculty who made it happen, he said.
“I would want it to be associated with this building, because this is the building,” he said. “This is the house that you built. Simply said — ‘I am because we are.’ Go Huntington. Go Herd.”
Other donors are Encova Insurance, Dutch Miller Auto Group, Ohio Valley Bank and more.
The 78,000-square-foot building will host nine classroom spaces, computer and finance labs, a makerspace, and student service and professional engagement centers. An atrium/auditorium can hold 360-plus people for dining and receptions, and it can be turned into separate spaces for multiple events at once.
Kelly Leonard, a graduate student at the College of Business, said student morale is high now that students see the investment the university is putting into them.
“I had experience with entrepreneurship and innovation, my own mentors, my parents, because they’re so closely guarded. And now the students have access to entrepreneurship and innovation, wonderful resources that this venue is going to provide,” she said.
The center will be built on property that formerly contained the Flats on 4th, which was demolished in 2019 after becoming a public nuisance when it fell into disrepair after being abandoned.
Current university President Jerome Gilbert said a bigger picture is to connect campus to downtown with a high-tech corridor that stimulates “imagination, creativity, jobs and attracts investments to Huntington.”
“Huntington has the prospect of beginning a renaissance that will return the Jewel City to the brightness of its heyday,” he said.
Randy Ruttenberg, principal of Fairmount Properties, which will develop the center and area, said the district will have retail, restaurants, shops and apartments for young professionals and others.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said positive results could already be seen from the university’s Visual Arts Center downtown, which helped transform the area, and he hopes to see it continue for the section of 4th Avenue not yet revitalized.
“We have to change the culture for those students who come through this program and have choices to make when they’re walking out, not to get a job, but to create a job,” he said. “That’s what this facility is going to do for Huntington. That’s what this facility is going to do for the region.”
Construction of the facility is set to be completed by fall 2023.