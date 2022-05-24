This week, Bias said he expects Dreamland Pool to open Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28, through Monday, May 30, and then stay open for four days a week until the pool has more staff. He said that, because there is a limited staff, the pool will update its weekly schedule on its Facebook page (@CityOfKenova) according to lifeguard availability.
Since last week, Bias said the pool has received four more applications from students who are still finishing up school but expect to start working in the summer.
Bias also said that the city of Kenova was not able to fund provided transportation for the new lifeguards, but is still expecting to put scholarship funds together for lifeguard certification courses through private contributors.
Applications are still available at the City Hall, 1008 Oak St., in Kenova, between 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All lifeguard applicants must have American Red Cross CPR and lifeguard certifications by the job start time.
