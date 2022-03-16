HUNTINGTON — Halfway through Women’s History Month, Dress for Success River Cities continues to share stories of local women while collecting donations to empower the community.
The nonprofit has been accepting clothing and monetary donations in the Tri-State since 2006, but this month it is promoting its campaign, “Your Hour, Her Power.”
Jessica Hudson, executive director of Dress for Success River Cities, said this allows the organization to not ask for an overall amount of donations, but to ask for one hour of pay.
Hudson said the campaign is “inspired by the belief that when a woman has access to education and job resources, their contributions strengthen communities, increase organizational effectiveness and business results, and economies grow.”
“In the past year, we have seen women continue to face innumerable challenges. Women have left the workplace at an alarming rate, and those that have remained struggle with significant issues with balancing child care and housework, increased workloads and loss of confidence,” Hudson said.
The cost of providing a day of services to one client averages $100, including suiting services tailored to each client’s individual needs, providing assistance with a resume and cover letter, mock-interview preparation, confidence building and sharing information on additional workshops, educational opportunities and other services available.
To promote its campaign, Dress for Success is featuring 15 women — in honor of the organization’s 15th anniversary — in the community to share why it is important to support women.
Between daily social media posts of Dress for Success River Cities client stories, the nonprofit shares stories of women during the month for its 15 Days of Women of Impact. The women featured on social media vary in their careers, from president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce to the recently elected chair of Huntington City Council, Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter’s executive director, a Marshall University professor and more.
To celebrate Tricia Ball’s work in Huntington as president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce and her birthday, Dress for Success shared Ball’s “passion and innovation to move businesses in our region forward.”
“I think it is important for women to support other women, because there are still too many rooms where big decisions are being made and strategies are being developed without any women at the table,” Ball’s quote reads. “Some women have a scarcity mindset — that there is only so much success or opportunity that can go around — and they struggle to see other women succeed.”
Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter Executive Director Courtney Proctor Cross was also selected as one of the 2022 Women of Impact as the “embodiment of determination, compassion and resilience.”
“Courtney would more than likely tell you that the greatest impact she’s had in our community is being instrumental in helping to transform the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter into a life-saving shelter. Her impact continues daily, ensuring that the animals in the shelter’s care are treated with love and respect and are well cared for while calling the shelter home,” the post read.
Working in academic pharmacy for over 30 years, Gayle Brazeau was featured in a post as a professor at Marshall University discussing how she invests in her students’ success.
To donate to the “Your Hour, Her Power” campaign, visit https://www.yourhourherpower.org/donate and select “River Cities” from the drop-down menu to donate locally.