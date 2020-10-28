HUNTINGTON — Kids aren’t the only ones donning costumes this week as they celebrate Halloween.
On Tuesday, Marshall University’s therapy dogs dressed up as everything from butterflies to superheroes for a costume parade across campus. The dogs, part of the MU PAWS therapy dog program, also visited with students on the Memorial Student Center plaza.
MU PAWS — which stands for Providing Awareness, Wellness and Support — started at Marshall earlier this year and provides students access to therapy dogs on campus. The eventual goal is to have a therapy dog at each building on campus, as well as having dogs that are available for professors to request in their classrooms.
The therapy dogs, which are trained to provide affection, comfort and support, help to reduce students’ stress. Unlike assistance dogs, which are trained to help patients with day-to-day physical needs, therapy dogs are trained to interact with all kinds of people.