HAMLIN, W.Va. — A man convicted of murder in 2013 was back in court Friday continuing his efforts to get the original indictment against him overturned.
Edward Jesse Dreyfuse was convicted of killing 66-year-old Otis Clay Jr., who was beaten in his home in Huntington April 9, 2012, and died May 1, 2012. Dreyfuse was convicted of first-degree murder and burglary in October 2013.
Through the years, Dreyfuse has made various legal attempts to have his case revisited, including multiple unsuccessful filings at the state and federal levels.
In the latest attempt, Judge Jay M. Hoke has been appointed by the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals to hear arguments in a habeas corpus case.
Habeas corpus is a constitutional right that allows for inquiries when there is an allegation of false or unlawful imprisonment.
The last hearing took place Feb. 11, after which both sides filed their initial orders. Dreyfuse is being represented by attorney Mark Plants.
On Friday, Plants told the court he may need several months to procure the medical records needed to argue the case. Hoke scheduled a status hearing for 3 p.m. on May 24.
Dreyfuse is alleging that an officer perjured himself, and it was suborned by the prosecution, during the grand jury proceedings when he testified that Clay died of injuries that were not consistent with the autopsy report in the case.
Plants said one of the major points of the case is whether there was “intentional, willful fraud in front of the grand jury” that could have influenced their decision to indict Dreyfuse.
“A legitimate, properly obtained indictment is a condition precedent to a jury trial,” Plants said.
