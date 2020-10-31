KENOVA — The towns of Ceredo and Kenova may have foregone a traditional trick-or-treat night due to the coronavirus, but they didn’t take away the spirit of Halloween.
More than 50,000 pieces of candy were donated by residents of the two communities. Those donations were collected at the local police departments, then bagged by volunteers to be distributed to students in a drive-by trick-or-treat Friday.
“We are so fortunate to have maintained the spirit of Trick-or-Treat through our hundreds of generous citizens who dropped off donated treats in both communities,” the Kenova Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Throughout the morning and afternoon, a steady line of cars drove through the bus loop at Ceredo-Kenova Elementary School in Kenova as teachers and administrators handed students treat bags filled with candy, available to any student at the school whether enrolled in the blended learning model or virtually.
“The kids were so excited to see their teachers dressed up and for us to be able to see their costumes. It’s been an exciting day,” CKES Principal Deidre Farley said.
Initially, the bags were to be handed out during the school day, but because Wayne County was orange on the state’s COVID-19 risk map, all students were forced to go virtual for at least this week and the plan had to change.
In half-hour increments, all students from Pre-K through fifth grade had the chance to drive through the line with their parent or guardian. Some treat bags were also taken to the nearby Playmates Preschool and Child Development Center.
“I think all the students had a wonderful day, and I’m so glad we decided to do it this way,” Farley added.