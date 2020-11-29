HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District has several holiday-themed events planned in the coming weeks to help residents get into the Christmas spirit.
The seasonal events will begin Friday, Dec. 4, with a drive-in showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” at the Altizer Park Softball Field.
Parking will start at 5 p.m., and the movie will begin at 6 p.m. Parking is offered on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. Restrooms will be available, but there won’t be concessions, so guests may bring their own snacks.
Admission to the movie is a nonperishable donation for the food pantry.
The following day, on Saturday, Dec. 5, Santa Claus will visit the Ritter Park Fountain area from 2 to 4 p.m. for socially distanced photos. Guests will also receive a take-home Christmas ornament craft while supplies last.
The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will also host a live reindeer experience from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Camp Mad Anthony Wayne. Visitors can meet Dasher the reindeer and make their own plush reindeer to take home.
The event is $15 per person, with a limit of 20 people, and advanced registration is required. One adult may accompany each child in an effort to maintain appropriate physical distancing, and masks must be worn inside the lodge. Call 304-696-5954 to register.
A holiday scavenger hunt will round out the month’s activities. The GHPRD Recreation Team will hide a toy elf in one of the district’s 14 parks, and clues will be posted twice a day from Monday, Dec. 14, through Friday, Dec. 18, on the GHPRD’s Facebook page. Whoever finds the elf and returns him to the Park District’s office in Heritage Station will win a prize.
For more information about any of the planned events, contact Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.