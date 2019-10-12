HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center is offering a free drive-through flu shot clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, while supplies last.

Flu vaccines are free and available to adults 18 and older in the St. Mary’s Center for Education parking lot, 2853 5th Ave., Huntington. The vaccine may not be given to those with a severe egg allergy.

Vaccines are provided as a community service by St. Mary’s Medical Center and are courtesy of St. Mary’s Medical Center and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

