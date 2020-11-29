HUNTINGTON — Christmas decorations lit up the night as community members drove down memory lane and watched clips from some of their favorite Christmas movies during the opening night of the YMCA’s holiday event last week.
Spectators drove around the YMCA’s Kennedy Center and saw movie clips from 10 different movies, including “A Christmas Story,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and more. There were also decorations relating to each movie clip, a Nativity set on display and a 65-foot-tall lit tree synced to music for passers-by to see.
YMCA CEO Doug Korstanje said he thought opening night went great and that he was happy to see so many smiling faces. He was hopeful that more people would enjoy the festivities, which continue from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, and Dec. 3-6.
“A lot of people, it seems, are wanting to celebrate Christmas a little bit early this year, and this can help get people in the spirit,” Korstanje said. “And it’s good to see people’s reactions — we’ve seen a lot of smiling faces.”
Kelly Ellis joined in on the fun Thursday, driving through the displays with a car full of family. With children in the back seats saying they loved the movies and the tree, Ellis said she thought the drive-thru was a nice way for the family to get in the holiday spirit safely.
“I think it’s nice to give the kids something fun to look forward to in a safe way,” Ellis said. “And it’s still something festive, which is good.”
Another couple, Terry and Linda Henry, had similar feelings about the drive-thru event and said it was a nice display.
“It’s really nice. The tree is beautiful,” Terry Henry said. “I hope there will be more drive-thru things like this for Christmas.”
Korstanje said if there is enough interest in the first two weekends, the staff will host the drive-thru event again Dec. 11-13.
“We’re literally hoping that thousands of people come to see us at some point while we’re running the Christmas show,” Korstanje said. “You never know how people are going to take to some events, but we’re happy with what we’ve seen so far and how many people are showing up in support.”
There is a minimum $10 donation per vehicle that will go toward the youth and senior programs offered by the YMCA, including basketball, swimming, workouts and more.