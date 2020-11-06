HUNTINGTON — Marshall University School of Pharmacy, in partnership with Fruth Pharmacy, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the National Guard, is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 saliva test and flu shot clinic Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the pharmacy school’s back parking lot at 1538 Charleston Ave. in Huntington.
Participants should not eat or drink 30 minutes prior to driving through or walking up to receive the free COVID-19 saliva test. Results will be available in approximately three days. Flu shots will also be available for free with most insurance plans or $25 cash without insurance.
Charleston Avenue will be inaccessible from Hal Greer Boulevard to 15th Street during this event. From Hal Greer Boulevard, take Columbia Avenue and then 14th Street to loop around to the Charleston Avenue entrance to the Stephen J. Kopp Hall back parking lot. Exit via 11th Street. Social distancing and mask mandates will be maintained.