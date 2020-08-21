PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Students at Fairland West Elementary School were able to meet their teachers for the upcoming school year earlier this week, and they did so from the socially distanced safety of a vehicle.
Fairland West Elementary hosted a drive-thru “meet the teacher” event Wednesday in Proctorville for students in third through fifth grades. Those attending were asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicles, and teachers greeted the students and gave them necessary information for the upcoming school year through the window in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The first day of school for Fairland West Elementary students will be Aug. 31.
— The Herald-Dispatch