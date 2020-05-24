HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Pharmacy and the Fairfield Community Development Corp. will host a drive-thru food collection this week for Facing Hunger Foodbank.
Donors may enter the Charleston Avenue side of the Stephen J. Kopp Hall back parking lot in Huntington between noon and 5 p.m. Friday, May 29. They will exit via 11th Avenue.
Nonperishable food items and cash will be accepted.
“We are always glad to step up and help our community,” Dr. Gayle A. Brazeau, dean of the School of Pharmacy, said in a news release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been taxing on all of us, but it has especially strained social services such as community food banks. We are excited to partner with the Fairfield Community Development Corp. for this food drive.”
School of Pharmacy faculty and staff are volunteering to work the food drive.
Facing Hunger Foodbank is a private, nonprofit, charitable organization founded in 1983. Its Tri-State service area includes Cabell and Wayne counties in West Virginia.