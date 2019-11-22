HUNTINGTON — People were able to help make a difference Thursday without even getting out of their vehicles.
Facing Hunger Foodbank hosted its first 100 Days of Giving Food Drive on Thursday during a time of year when the need for food increases due to the holidays and children being out of school, according to Cyndi Kirkhart, executive director of Facing Hunger Foodbank.
As people brought their contributions to the parking lot of the St. Mary’s Center for Education in Huntington, volunteers were on hand to unload those donations from their cars. Donated items ranged from nonperishable food items — a request for staples such as soups, canned meats and canned pasta dishes, as well as food for holiday meals, was made prior to the event — to monetary donations.
All donations will stay in the Tri-State area.
— The Herald-Dispatch