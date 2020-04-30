BARBOURSVILLE — A man has been arrested in connection with a police pursuit that began in Putnam County on Wednesday morning and ended in a residential Kanawha County area.
Jonathan David Cook, 39, was incarcerated at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at Western Regional Jail. He’s facing three charges from authorities in Putnam County.
According to the criminal complaint, a Putnam County Sheriff’s Department officer attempted to pull over a vehicle reported as stolen in Pennsylvania after spotting it near a truck stop in the Nitro area.
The vehicle, a gold Toyota van, was driven toward Poca and eventually into Kanawha County via Interstate 64.
The complaint said the driver was speeding during the pursuit, passing vehicles on the left side of the road and at one point striking a guardrail.
The chase came to an end after the vehicle drove into the driveway of a residence near Woodward Drive in Kanawha County and through the yard of the property. The driver fled on foot into a wooded area until taken into custody.
Officers identified the driver as Cook, whose DMV history showed his driver’s license was suspended.
Cook is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing with reckless indifference and driving on a revoked license.
His bond is set at $25,000.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 14 incident reports in a printout for the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Because the actual reports were not made available, these are the only details known:
Possession of a controlled substance, 3:29 a.m. Wednesday, 3rd Avenue and 24th Street.
Domestic battery, 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue in Guyandotte.
Battery, 8:09 p.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
Domestic battery, 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Battery, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of West 13th Street.
Petit larceny, 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of Oney Avenue.
Domestic battery, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
Intoxicating substances; prohibited acts, 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of West 9th Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, midnight Tuesday, 2000 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property— felony, midnight Tuesday, 2000 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2000 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, 11:30 p.m. Monday, 400 block of West 5th Avenue.
Burglary; entry of dwelling or outhouse; destruction of property, 1:49 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Huntington Avenue.
Trespassing, 12:08 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.