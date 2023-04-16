CHARLESTON — A new campaign in West Virginia was implemented to end transportation barriers for those seeking treatment for substance use disorder.
The “Get Paid to Pay it Forward” campaign addresses the issue, particularly in rural areas in the Mountain State, with limited public transportation options causing delays in treatment.
“In a state without a lot of public transit, this program is crucial,” said Sheila Moran, First Choice Services director of communications and marketing. “We know there has always been an informal network of folks in recovery who provide rides to treatment. Many people see this as their way of giving back, but with car maintenance and gas, this can be a burden. This program can help defray those costs.”
First Choice Services partnered with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy, Jobs & Hope West Virginia, and Modivcare, the state’s Medicaid transportation vendor for the new program.
The campaign has encouraged individuals in recovery to sign up as contract workers for Modivcare and offer rides. Drivers — at least 21 years old and an owner of an insured vehicle — would be paid per mile and can choose which assignments they want.
Even a First Choices Services’ peer support specialist signed up for the campaign because of the stories he has heard since he began his position in 2021.
Richard Washington assists people via phone who may be suicidal or who need resources for treatment and rehabilitation services.
Washington would have needed transportation during his recovery if he didn’t receive treatment in the prison system. For almost two decades, he struggled with addiction to cocaine, alcohol, marijuana and at times methamphetamine, which led to felony charges.
His sentencing resulted in a recovery journey in 2018. Instead of driving to rehabilitation, his treatment came to him.
“However, it is a problem in West Virginia transportation when it comes to recovery,” Washington explained. He said many of the people who call him struggle with reliable transportation.
“Transportation comes with a barrier. You have to have Medicaid or some type of insurance for the carrier to charge for you to come pick you up and take you where you need to go for recovery or treatment. Unless you’re on a bus schedule or your city has a community bus schedule, and most places in West Virginia doesn’t have that if it’s not a large city.”
Washington said people who are there to help those in recovery need to be compensated.
“We are asking them to wear and tear their vehicle; we are asking them to use some of their time,” Washington said. “The most precious gift you have is your time and it looks better when you’re willing to compensate people for their time.”
