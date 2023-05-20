Drone Boyz members Jack Shull, left, and Grayson McComas, of Hamlin, stand to be recognized during a reception lecture by Homer Hickam, author of “Rocket Boys”, on Thursday at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
Drone Boyz members Jack Shull, left, and Grayson McComas, of Hamlin, stand to be recognized during a reception lecture by Homer Hickam, author of “Rocket Boys”, on Thursday at the Memorial Student Center in Huntington.
HAMLIN, W.Va. — When the Drone Boyz of Hamlin PK-8 began their team in 2021, two of three members had prior experience on a LEGO robotics team but were new to drones, and the team’s third member had only one year of experience on a drone team. That did not stop them from winning their first competition as a team.
The Drone Boyz — Grayson McComas, an 11-year-old sixth grader, and Reed Roberts and Jack Shull, 13-year-old seventh graders — have won awards at more than five competitions, including two world competitions; been tournament champions at several competitions; presented to the West Virginia State Board of Education; and recently have been notified that they will receive a grant from the NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium.
Not every competition results in a win, however. Traci McComas, Grayson McComas’ mother, said she thinks the three Drone Boyz have made a lifelong friendship because they’ve shared so many highs and lows.
When they began their team back in 2021, Grayson and Jack already knew each other from attending church together and prior experience being members of a LEGO robotics team, while Reed was new to their school.
“We have … (become) very good friends,” Reed said. “Jack’s in my class, and I talk to him like every single second of the day.”
As a team, the Drone Boyz have competed against teams of students who were in elementary school, middle school and high school. When they compete, they typically occupy the same roles, with Jack piloting, Reed doing the programming and Grayson acting as the team’s spotter.
“Over the two years that we’ve been involved in the program, the boys as a unit have really grown into their roles,” Traci McComas said. “They take their jobs very seriously. When they’re on the field, there’s no funny business, there’s no goofing off. They’re very mature. They do everything, now, to the best of their ability because they know that their ability will get them there.”
“More than anything, I’ve really seen them grow and mature, and their organization skills and their communication skills have just really skyrocketed,” Traci McComas said.
Reed said before he started with robotics, he didn’t really talk to a lot of people and was introverted, but he’s started talking to a lot more people in the past few years of doing robotics. Grayson said being a part of the Drone Boyz team has helped him to become more confident and more able to talk to strangers. Jack said he thinks he’s grown through being a part of the Drone Boyz team in that it is helping him to learn to lose with grace.
The Drone Boyz modeled their name after the Rocket Boys, a famous team of West Virginians, including author and former NASA engineer Homer Hickam, who, in the 1950s, were inspired to to create and begin launching homemade rockets. Grayson and Jack want to be aerospace engineers when they grow up, and Reed wants to do meteorology or robotics engineering. The boys also participate in other activities at their school, with Grayson doing baseball; Reed doing soccer and band; and Jack doing basketball, band and football.
More information about the Drone Boyz team can be found at https://www.droneboyzwv.com/. The Drone Boyz will sell homemade marshmallow launchers at this year’s Hamlin Street Fair on Sept. 9 as a fundraiser for their team. The Hamlin Street Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 9 on Walnut Street in Hamlin. The Drone Boyz have finished their competitions for this year, but plan to compete again starting next school year.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.