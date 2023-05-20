The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN, W.Va. — When the Drone Boyz of Hamlin PK-8 began their team in 2021, two of three members had prior experience on a LEGO robotics team but were new to drones, and the team’s third member had only one year of experience on a drone team. That did not stop them from winning their first competition as a team.

The Drone Boyz — Grayson McComas, an 11-year-old sixth grader, and Reed Roberts and Jack Shull, 13-year-old seventh graders — have won awards at more than five competitions, including two world competitions; been tournament champions at several competitions; presented to the West Virginia State Board of Education; and recently have been notified that they will receive a grant from the NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter

