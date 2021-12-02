Marshall running back Knowledge McDaniel (15) breaks upfield on a carry he would take in for a score against UMass during an NCAA football game on Nov. 7, 2020, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Drug charges against a former Marshall University football player have been dropped by Cabell County prosecutors for further investigation.
Knowledge Myne McDaniel, 20, was jailed Oct. 8 and charged by the Huntington Police Department with conspiracy. McDaniel was set to appear for his preliminary hearing this week, but instead the charges were dropped for further investigation.
Cabell Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers said the case was dismissed for further investigation, stating conspiracy charges are complex cases to investigate. It will likely be presented directly to a grand jury for possible indictment, he said.
A criminal complaint previously filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court said McDaniel was contacted Oct. 5 by a person who wanted to purchase marijuana. McDaniel told the person to go to 1917 Buffington Ave. in Huntington to meet a member of McDaniel’s drug traffic organization, where they purchased 4.6 grams of a green leafy vegetation for an exchange of money, the complaint said.
Members of the Huntington Violent Crimes Drug Task Force later executed a search warrant at the home, where they found $21,017 in cash and a distributable amount of suspected marijuana.
Jason Corriher, assistant athletic director for media relations at Marshall, said after the arrest that McDaniel was suspended indefinitely from the team as it continued to gather information. McDaniel was immediately removed from the Marshall football team online roster and did not join the team for the remainder of the season.
Marshall’s athletic department confirmed Thursday that McDaniel has since entered the college football transfer portal with intentions of leaving Marshall University.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.