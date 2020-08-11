IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned six sealed drug indictments Friday and another 33 drug possession charges, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
The names of the six won’t be released until they are in custody.
Named in drug possession charges were:
- James Edward Lee Thomas, 24, of Columbus, was indicted for possession of cocaine.
- Jesika D. Arden, 43, of the 300 block of Mastin Avenue, Ironton, was indicted for possession of drugs.
- Keith A. Camp, 51, of the 1100 block of Stormes Alley, Ironton, was indicted on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a controlled substance.
- Lisa D. Howard, 46, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Kayelyn J. Arms, 27, of Private Drive 242, South Point, was indicted on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a fentanyl.
- Jimmy R Hay Sr., 49, of Private Drive 242, South Point, was indicted on a charge of possession of meth.
Carisa M. Sammons, 29, of the 700 block of West 28th Street, Huntington, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft.
- Scott W. Hardy, 50, of County Road 52, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Paula J. Burnett, 54, of Grayson, Ky., was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth.
- Shyann Dodson, 31, of County Road 30, Kitts Hill, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
- Michael E. Castle, 41, of the 600 block of Washington Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on charges of possession of meth and resisting arrest.
- Jeremy A. Dickess, 43, of Township Road 332, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of meth.
- Lora E. Clutters, 39, of County Road 52, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of meth.
- Cora M. Maynard, 28, of Booth Quillen Road, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Derrick M. Nance, 32, of Township; Road 1334, South Point, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Patrick T. Kelley, 25, of the 100 block of McKnight Street, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Keri D. Fos
- ter, 27, of the 2000 block of Solida Road, South Point, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Mary D. Bell, 37, of the 2400 block of Garfield AVenue, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Jack F. Whaley III, 44, of the 100 block of Ashland Drive, South Point, was indicted on charges of passing bad checks and aggravated possession of meth.
- Jimmie D. Owen, 60, of Spring Valley Circle, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine.
- James D. Cade, 38, of the 700 block of Marion Pike, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
- Rebecca L. Maichle, 39, of Anson, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin, possession of a controlled substance and theft.
- Joshua R. Blair, 31, of Townshp Road 1379, Chesapeake, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Austin L. Null, 21, of Township Road 343, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Chad A. Curcio, 30, of County Road 180, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and possession of a controlled substance.
- Josie L. Copley, 55, of the 1400 block of Meade Street, Flatwoods, Ky., was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Keith J. Johnson, 23, of Mill Creek Road, Wayne, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings and aggravated possession of drugs. The grand jury also seeks to confiscate $2,481 in cash in his possession when he was arrested.
- Teaven M. Hay, 26, of the 1500 block of Lincoln Drive, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
- Jerri L. Oney, 42, of W. Hollow Road, Greenup, Ky., was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
- Homer J. Jenkins, 58, of County Road 19, Kitts Hill, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs.
- Joshua A. Sparks, 38, of the 300 block of Railroad Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth.
- Jerry L. Mays, 52, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on charges of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of meth.
- Kaycie R. Roberts, 18, of Township Road 181, Ironton, was indicted a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- Hobert S. Gearhart, 57, of County Road 52, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of possession of cocaine.
Named in other felony charges were:
- Taylor M.P. McGraw, 22, of Columbus, was indicted on a charge of identity frand.
- Millisa D. Kingery, 44, of Pedro, was indicted on a charge of attempted theft of a 1994 Ford F-250.
- Tresa M. Salyer, 49, of McVeigh Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
- Clinton D. Cremeans, 40, of Private Drive 856, South Point, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
- Joseph T.D. Cremeans, 31, of Patriot, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
- Leacretta M. Riley, 18, of County Road 1, South Point, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Two other people were named in misdemeanor charges of domestic violence. Both 48-year-old women live in South Point.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.