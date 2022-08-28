IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned more than a dozen indictments Wednesday on drug and other charges.
Michael Anthony Lusk II, 23, of County Road 52, Ironton, was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Leon Adams Jr., 63, of County Road 60, South Point, was charged with two counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, having weapons while under disability and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Samantha E. Canterbury, 43, of the 1800 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington, was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of meth and aggravated possession of drugs.
Freddie A. Knipp Jr., 51, of Township Road 347, Ironton, was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of meth.
Bradley M. Spoljaric, 29, of the 1200 block of 10th Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth and tampering with evidence.
Traci J. Fields, 50, of Ohio 141, Patriot, Ohio, was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of meth and trafficking in drugs.
Jason E. Broughton, 45, of County Road 1, South Point, was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of meth, possession of drugs with a prior drug conviction and trafficking in drugs.
Logan J. Sizemore, 19, of County Road 181, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of making a terroristic threat.
Jordan G. Loftus, 27, of Rockford, Tennessee, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and receiving stolen property.
Mitchell W. Glancy, 65, of McKenzie Avenue, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was charged with having weapons while under disability.
Dara L. Rowe, 43, of Private Drive 338, Ironton, was charged with having weapons while under disability.
Bryon G. Myers, 34, of Township Road 112, Chesapeake, was charged with grand theft.
Christopher W. Bryan, 32, of Township Road 1186, South Point, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs, having weapons while under disability and breaking and entering.
Kelli Renee Schrode, 40, of Margaret Street, Ashland, was charged with tampering with evidence and felony vandalism.
Chad N. Dodd, 37, of the 2100 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, was charged with tampering with evidence.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
