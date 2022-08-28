The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court blox 3.jpg
Metro Creative

IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned more than a dozen indictments Wednesday on drug and other charges.

Michael Anthony Lusk II, 23, of County Road 52, Ironton, was charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.