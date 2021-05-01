IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury has returned more than 50 indictments including a secret indictment, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Spencer James Lee Angel, 24, of Sommerville, Ohio, was charged with trafficking and possession of 28.9 grams of fentanyl and aggravated possession of meth. The indictment also seeks to confiscate $422 in his possession when he was arrested March 27.
David A. Johnson, 23, of Ohio 93, Ironton, was charged with burglary and aggravated arson of property at 1119 South 3rd St. on Feb. 16.
Nathan Jenkins, 31, of the 600 block of Cliff Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated trafficking of 4.8 grams of meth in the vicinity of a school, trafficking in heroin in the vicinity of a school, aggravated possession of meth and possession of heroin. The indictment also seeks to confiscate $543 in cash in his possession when arrested April 12.
Anthony N. Evans, 19, of Jackson, Ohio, was charged with unlawful conduct with a minor and criminal trespassing.
Edward S. Holsinger, 51, of Neils Street, Ironton, was charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in 35.5 grams of meth, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
Louis Y. Yates, 31, of the 800 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, was charged with felonious assault and child endangering.
Brandy K. Bump, 34, of the 2800 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, was charged with felonious assault, possession of heroin and tampering with evidence.
Amanda K. Blake, 40, of the 300 block of Washington Street, Coal Grove, was charged with possession of 11.3 grams of fentanyl and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
Ronald J. Pierce, 19, of the 1400 block of South 1st Street, Ironton, was charged with burglary.
Kayla D. Snodgrass, 29, of the 900 block of B. High Street, Ironton, was charged with felonious assault.
Joshua A. Sparks, 39, of the 300 block of Pine Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, escape, vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor, possession of criminal tools and resisting arrest.
Bruce J. Marsh Jr., 30, of Township Road 303, Proctorville, was charged with tampering with evidence, escape and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
Daniel S. Jenkins, 42, of the 100 block of North 7th Street, Ironton, was charged with tampering with evidence, escape and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
Kaye R. McKenzie, 32, of the 800 block of High Street, Coal Grove, was charged with tampering with evidence, escape and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
John D. Richendollar, 33, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of 13.6 grams of meth, trafficking and possession of heroin and tampering with evidence.
Donny K. Cremeans, 42, of Private Drive 856, South Point, was charged with aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of 11.5 grams of meth and possession of drugs.
Kristen M. Corbin, 30, of the 100 block of Scherer Road, Ironton, was charged with possession of 14 grams of cocaine.
Brian L. Webb, 42, of Township Road 2044, Willow Wood, was charged with aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of 3.7 grams of meth.
Shawn L. Crabtree, 45, of Columbus, was charged with aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of 3.6 grams of meth. The indictment also seeks to confiscate $964 in cash in Crabtree’s possession when arrested March 31.
Teddy R. Nelson, 46, of Township Road 155 East, Pedro, was charged with aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of 3.6 grams of meth and possession of heroin.
Casey G. Flaugher, 36, of Rush, Kentucky, and a co-defendant, Cara D. Kimmel, 35, of Grayson, Kentucky, were charged with possession of heroin and tampering with evidence.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.