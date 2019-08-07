HUNTINGTON — Pharmaceutical companies are requesting the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals re-evaluate its previous ruling lifting a blanket ban on the release of the Drug Enforcement Administration's pill data, citing a Supreme Court opinion released after its ruling.
U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who is overseeing about 1,800 lawsuits filed by local governments seeking damages from drug manufacturers and distributors for the opioid crisis, released the data last month after the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals said he abused his power in issuing a blanket protective order prohibiting the public release of the data, which records which companies made pills, where they sent them and which pharmacies sold them across the nation from 2006 to 2014.
The case had gone to the appeals court after Polster shot down media attempts to retrieve the data made in court filings by HD Media and The Washington Post. The newspapers had argued that public interest in viewing the data outweighed the government and drug firms' interest in secrecy.
While Polster released nationwide pill data from 2006 to 2012, much remains under seal, including pill data from 2013 to 2014, suspicious pill order reports and several other documents filed in the case.
AmerisourceBergen and McKesson filed a petition Monday for a rehearing based on their opinion that the ruling directly conflicted with a decision issued by the U.S. Supreme Court issued less than a week after the 6th Circuit Court's opinion was released. The companies had also made the argument with Polster, who turned down the argument.
In their filing Monday, the companies argued that the court's order should only pertain to court filings and not evidence exchanged by the parties, like the pill data.
Patrick McGinley, a Morgantown lawyer representing the Gazette-Mail and Herald-Dispatch in the disclosure of the data, said the filing could delay the progress being made to disclose the rest of the data and sealed documents, like suspicious order reports.
"I don't know if they are trying to delay," he said. "But the impact of this petition can be to delay the forward progress of the litigation, especially the possibility of disclosure of the additional information, data that is still secret under the prior district court protection order."
While a law authorizes a court to enter a protective order to protect "confidential ... commercial information," the 6th Circuit Court ruled Polster had abused his discretion in making that order partially because there was only a "slight and speculative" risk of competitive harm to the defendants. They had previously argued the disclosure would release trade secrets and harm the businesses, but the judges ruled that did not outweigh public interest.
Within days, the Supreme Court rejected the same "competitive harm" analysis test the panel relied on to make its decision, the drug firms argued in their motion, and ruled a company objecting to public disclosure to confidential data did not need to demonstrate the disclosure is likely to cause substantial harm to its competitive position.
While requests for rehearings are common in the 6th Circuit, the hearings are rarely successful, even more so when attempting to convince the court of an extraordinary need for a hearing when a precedent is set, like in this case.
Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.