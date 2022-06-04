Judge Gregory Howard, left, pushes to drive in a shot as Eddie Wiggins, of Huntington, attempts to block as the Cabell County Adult Drug Court’s first 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place on Friday at the Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church fellowship hall in Huntington.
Braxton Cole, of Huntington, makes a shot during the free throw competition as the Cabell County Adult Drug Court’s first 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place on Friday at the Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church fellowship hall in Huntington.
Megan Nelson shoots a free throw as the Cabell County Adult Drug Court’s first 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church fellowship hall in Huntington.
Probation officer Josh Parlier, left, drives baseline against Eddie Wiggins as the Cabell County Adult Drug Court’s first 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church fellowship hall in Huntington.
Judge Gregory Howard, left, pushes to drive in a shot as Eddie Wiggins, of Huntington, attempts to block as the Cabell County Adult Drug Court’s first 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place on Friday at the Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church fellowship hall in Huntington.
Braxton Cole, of Huntington, makes a shot during the free throw competition as the Cabell County Adult Drug Court’s first 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place on Friday at the Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church fellowship hall in Huntington.
Megan Nelson shoots a free throw as the Cabell County Adult Drug Court’s first 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church fellowship hall in Huntington.
Probation officer Josh Parlier, left, drives baseline against Eddie Wiggins as the Cabell County Adult Drug Court’s first 3-on-3 basketball tournament takes place on Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church fellowship hall in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Adult Drug Court participants, their families, Judge Gregory L. Howard, probation officers and prosecutors filled a Huntington gymnasium Friday to celebrate sobriety while playing basketball.
While it was the first 3-on-3 basketball tournament the drug court has sponsored, it was also the first event the drug court has hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The event, held at the Twenty-Sixth Street Baptist Church fellowship hall in Huntington, was designed to provide a positive atmosphere of connection and fellowship and demonstrate that fun can be found without the use of illegal substances. Events in the past have included cooking classes, bowling and Nerf gun wars.
Howard said he was most excited to be out of the courthouse environment and show that sobriety is fun. He said the tournament was a pro-social activity that allowed people in all stages of the program to come together.
“As I look around the room, I see a guy who is a truck driver now, making really good money, totally cleaned his life up, and other people who are doing big things in the recovery community,” Howard said. “It makes me feel good to get out here, get some exercise and see all these people doing well. They’re all smiling and laughing and having a good time.”
While on the court, Amber Dempsey, 33, of Huntington, remembered her favorite days at Hannan High School playing basketball. Dempsey celebrated 19 months of sobriety and had her baby boy, Legend, three weeks ago.
“Hanging out with these people is what keeps me sober. Being able to do fun things like this, it kind of brings you back to what life is really about — the small things,” Dempsey said.
She started the drug court program in April 2021.
Dozens of participants came in and out of the gym during the day to play against their friends, families and some of their mentors. Local agencies such as Recovery Point-Huntington, Lodestar and Freedom House also joined in the fun.
“This was the brainchild of our probation officers,” Howard said. “It’s been fun because the last two months leading up to the event, we’ve all been talking trash in drug court, giving each other a hard time.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.