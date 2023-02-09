HUNTINGTON — As the United States continues its attempt to take hold of the opioid crisis, President Joe Biden committed Tuesday to accelerating the crackdown of fentanyl trafficking and other public health efforts during his State of the Union address.
During last year’s address, Biden announced a four-part “Unity Agenda’’ to bring political foes together to end cancer, providing more resources to veterans, tackling the mental health crisis and ending the opioid crisis.
The nation is seeing positive trends in data, but Tuesday, Biden took his calls further, promising to increase disruptions of fentanyl trafficking as well as increase access to treatment, education and life-saving drugs such as naloxone.
Former West Virginian and current director of the National Drug Control Policy Rahul Gupta sees positive outcomes from the administration’s vision.
While overdose levels remain high, overdose deaths and poisonings have decreased for five months in a row on a 12-month rolling basis. Overall, the United States is on track for a 2.57% decrease from the 110,315 fatal drug overdoses White House officials had braced for in the 12-month period ending in March 2022.
“Five months in a row. That means we’ve got now 3,000 lives that are going to be at the dinner table, that are going to be alive, because of all the efforts that are happening,” Gupta said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized a record 260,000 pounds of illicit drugs — including nearly 15,000 pounds of fentanyl — and the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy’s (ONDCP) High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas seized another 26,000 pounds of fentanyl across the nation in 2022, but Biden said they can do better.
Biden also touted his signing of the MAT Act, which removed barriers for health care provided to prescription medications to treat opioid use disorder. Biden also signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, which extends the classification of fentanyl related substances as Schedule I substances by two years.
Last year, Biden OK’d the use of $50 million in funding for the local public health department to make naloxone more accessible and a common household item. He hopes to continue that push in 2023. Biden’s administration has also worked with Congress to remove barriers, like the X-waiver, that prevented medical professionals from prescription treatment.
“That’s gonna help states, like my home state of West Virginia, get more people to be prescribing — nurse practitioners, physician assistants and doctors, even with telehealth — but they don’t have to actually have to get the extra license. It’s going to help us get more doctors and others to prescribe treatment and meet people where the people are,” Gupta said.
Last year, Biden also issued pardons for anyone who had marijuana possession charges, a measure that allows people more access to housing, employment and education.
Biden said future plans would increase efforts in disrupting the trafficking and distribution of fentanyl, something state leaders have been seeking for years. Gupta said the administration will be “doubling down” on reducing the amount of fentanyl being imported to protect the communities locally.
Expansion of the efforts include 123 new large-scale scanners to increase inspection capacity at the border, as well as an increase in inspections of mailed packages. Biden also wants to lead a sustained diplomatic push to address the supply chain abroad and work with Congress to make permanent tough penalties for suppliers.
For those who use illicit substances, there are plans to increase access to evidence-based treatment and recovery programs and expand education of resources. Throughout his address, Biden stated the importance of taking a holistic approach to recovery by building a better mental health infrastructure, creating better job opportunities straight out of high school and increasing the availability of affordable housing, among other things.
Gupta said it was refreshing to see Biden understands substance use and its fluidity. He said resources for child care, transportation and housing are things people need to get back on their feet and Biden is working hard to make sure Congress understands that.
“For a community that has lost so much employment over the years, this is an opportunity for the first time in so many years, perhaps decades, for people to be able to get back to back to gainful employment, and be able to make sure that they’re contributing to their community.”
In 2023, the president also hopes to expand on that by ensuring every jail and prison has the capability to provide treatment.
Biden said by summer the federal government’s 122 facilities will be equipped and trained to provide in house medically assisted treatment for inmates. This spring, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will provide guidance allowing states to use funds to provide health care service for those who are incarcerated.
In looking to slow down the instances of intergenerational trauma and childhood use of illicit drugs, the administration also has plans to launch a national campaign to educate children on the dangers of fentanyl and the importance of naloxone.
Asked about data showing disparities between the overdose rates among white compared to Black and minority populations, Gupta said the administration is focused on achieving racial equity, pointing to Biden’s pardon of those with marijuana possession charges and his focus on distancing disparities along the racial line.
Gupta said in order to address drug policy, it’s important to address racial equity. He added everyone should be talking about it so the country can move forward in a bipartisan way.
“It’s going to be important for us to continue to work with all populations, especially marginalized communities and communities of color, to make them aware, but also do these telehealth provisions get access to people and when they need it,” he said.