HUNTINGTON - A trial date of Oct. 22 has been set for a former Cabell County sheriff's deputy and his son who face charges of distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine from their Barboursville home.
Larry McCallister, 76, a retired deputy, is charged with maintaining a drug-involved premise and aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, he faces a sentence of five to 40 years in prison.
His son, Steven Dale McCallister, 45, is charged with distribution of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, and felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, he faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.
The defendants' trial has been set to start at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 22, according to an order filed in federal court this week.
Steven McCallister was arrested and his father was home at the time of a raid June 12 at the McCallister home on Carper Lane in Barboursville. During the search, officers seized approximately 1.2 kilograms of fentanyl, 300 grams of methamphetamine and over $8,000 in cash - $4,000 of which was from an earlier undercover purchase of fentanyl. A Smith & Wesson revolver was also seized.
At his July arraignment, Steven McCallister was ordered to remain jailed pending the outcome of his case. He waived his right to have a detention hearing, but the judge cited the severity of the new charges and his past criminal history as reasons for him to remain without bond.
Larry McCallister pleaded not guilty at his arraignment this week and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
