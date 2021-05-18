Editor's note: This is an ongoing story and will be updated later today.
CHARLESTON -- A drug wholesale firm accused of fueling the opioid crisis could change pill shipment thresholds fluidly so it did not have to report large orders to its regulator, an AmerisourceBergen Drug Co. executive testified Tuesday.
ABDC’s Vice President of regulatory affairs Steve May testified to the system at the questioning of Cabell attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. Tuesday at the Robert C. Byrd Courthouse in Charleston Tuesday during a trial before Senior U.S. District Court Judge David Faber.
Cabell County and Huntington accuse the “Big Three'' drug wholesalers -- ABDC, Cardinal Health and McKesson -- of helping to fuel the opioid crisis by sending 127.9 million opiate doses into the county from 2006 to 2014. A reduction in the amount of pills shipped around 2011 led its users to turn to illicit drugs, they argue.
The defendants say they’re just the middle person and blame the Drug Enforcement Administration, who they said set the amount of pills they can ship a year and would never communicate with them. They also blame doctors and a history of bad health among West Virginians for the shipments.
While the defendants have said they didn’t have access to what pills were shipped by other distributors at the time because of the DEA withholding information, Farrell Tuesday pointed to a 2012 email between Mays and Senior Vice President Chris Zimmerman that said they didn’t want the DEA to share data between distributors because it might make ABDC act and reject more orders.
Mays’ testimony Tuesday focused on defining what the company sees as a suspicious order. The DEA did not set the number of pills that it would see as making a suspicious order at the time and left it for the companies to decide privately. While the plaintiffs state the defendants had a duty to stop shipment of such orders, the defendants disagree.
At ABDC, after 2007 the threshold for the baseline of pills a pharmacy was allowed to purchase was set by a national average of ABDC customers. Anything more than three times the national average was considered suspicious.
A 2009 memo showed the policy was now that a small pharmacy could order 350,000 hydro- or oxycodone pills a year, a medium pharmacy 760,000 and a large pharmacy over 1 million without triggering a suspicious-order alert.
The area’s population, health or other demographics were not mentioned as being factors.
Eventually it evolved into being based on a customer’s business activity, its account and store size, and peer groups, such as small-, medium- or large-sized pharmacies. Now there is a dashboard system where math is done to decide if an order is suspicious based on several different aspects.
From 2007 to 2013 there was a workflow for purchases, which split into two branches based on whether the order was suspicious. If it was, the warehouse could delete the order, push it through or hold it for corporate review. Corporate could then send it to the DEA if it was found to be suspicious. If it was not suspicious, they did not send it to the DEA. Mays said it was because they did not want that information.
Tuesday morning Farrell turned his focus to Safescript, a former downtown Huntington pharmacy, which from 2006 to 2014 averaged 35,551 oxycodone dose units a month, about seven times the national rate.
Average pharmacies receive 60,000 oxycodone doses a year, but SafeScript received 426,000 before it was shut down after it was raided in 2012 after its owner was found in a parked pickup truck with a woman, prescription drugs, blank pharmacy labels and suspected drug ledgers.
Farrell said only three of its orders had been reported to the DEA from 2006 to 2014. Mays said he believed it to be more, but the orders he was counting had still been shipped to the pharmacy. The defendants have held during trial they did not have a duty to stop orders under the law and doing so puts customer safety at risk.
In July 2017, Safescript could order 10,600 of Oxycodone solids before a suspicious order report was triggered. From July 10-12, the system flagged several orders that put it over the threshold.
By September it had been increased to 25,000. A day after that increase, it was increased again to 30,000. That rate permitted the single, small pharmacy to dispense 360,000 pills a year, three per Cabell Countian per year, without it being flagged as suspicious.
In April 2009, it again increased to 45,000 before it started to trend downward. It jumped back up to 40,000 in July 2011, however.
Mays said an investigator or sales person can increase the thresholds with approval, but there should be documentation that explains why it changed. No explanation was given Tuesday morning.