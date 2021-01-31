The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

IRONTON — A Lawrence County grand jury returned two sealed drug indictments last week and a number of other drug possession indictments, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.

The sealed drug indictments will be made public once the individuals are arrested, he said.

In other cases:

  • Beckett Anthony Riley Sites, 19, of Private Drive 2482, South Point, was indicted on a charge of vehicular assault.
  • Robert A. Stevens, 42, of Private Drive 3082, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of 4.5 grams of meth, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability (being a felon in possession of a firearm.
  • Christopher S. Carrell, 32, of Louisville, Kentucky, was indicted on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and assault on a peace officer.
  • Amy R. Sizemore, 43, of Hamlin, West Virginia, was indicted on aggravated trafficking of 3.5 grams of meth and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
  • Kaycie R. Roberts, 19, of Township Road 181, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, escape, failure to appear and vandalism.
  • Willie B. Jones, 31, of Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of 3 grams of meth.
  • Charles Joseph Hamilton, 38, of County Road 66, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of felony domestic violence.
  • Nicole Carey, 43, of Township Road 301A, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, vandalism, escape and failure to appear.
  • John Richendollar, 33, of the 600 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, vandalism, escape and failure to appear.
  • Randall W. Vanpernis, 27, of Private Drive 567, Proctorville, was indicted on two counts of the gross sexual imposition of a child under the age of 13.
  • Wesley D. Flint, 25, of the 700 block of Park Avenue, Ironton, was indicted on two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, receiving stolen property and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
  • Dickie L. Wilson, 40, of the 200 block of Depot Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence with prior conviction.
  • Kimberly L. Maxie, 46, of Vanceburg, Kentucky, was indicted on a charge of theft.
  • Leslie A. Gore, 38, of Private Drive 6608, Kitts Hill, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance with a prior drug conviction and aggravated possession of meth.
  • Matthew D. Hawthorne, 27, of Township Road 1408, South Point, was indicted on charges of theft from the elderly and misuse of a credit card.
  • Timothy D. Clark, 39, of Shopes Creek Road, Ashland, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence with a prior domestic violence conviction.
  • Mark A. Fulks, 59, of Ohio 218, Crown City, was indicted on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
  • Dana Frye, 43, of Private Drive, South Point, was indicted on a charge of possession of heroin.
  • Eric L. Lancaster, 44, and Joey D. Lancaster, 30, both of the 300 block of Pearl Street, Ironton, were indicted on charges of breaking and entering and misdemeanor theft.
  • Eddie R. Hammonds Jr., 31, of Township Road 89, Proctorville, was indicted on charges of aggravated possession of meth and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
  • Edward T. Turner, 43, of Township Road 1167, Proctorville, was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
  • William S. Brown, 39, of the 700 block of South 10th Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of trafficking in drugs and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Don E. Pike Jr., 42, of the 100 block of Roberts Drive, South Point, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.

An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.

