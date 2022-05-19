CHARLESTON — With more than 10,500 pages of transcript and nearly 700 exhibits entered into the record, attorneys for opioid manufacturers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and a group of companies owned by Allergan Finance LLC called their final witness Thursday in a bench trial that began more than six weeks ago.
Final arguments will begin Tuesday morning before Mercer County Circuit Judge Derek Swope. The state of West Virginia claims the companies’ marketing practices helped fuel the opioid epidemic. The trial started April 4.
On Thursday, Dr. Edward Michna, a physician at Boston-based Brigham and Women’s Hospital who specializes in anesthesiology and pain management, testified via Zoom that he did not believe there was anything misleading about marketing and sales tactics used by the manufacturers.
Michna has prescribed opioid medications — including those the companies manufactured — for more than 20 years. He said opioids have a legitimate place in treatment plans for people with chronic pain, and doctors who prescribed them in the 1990s and 2000s had ample information available to them warning of potential risks, such as addiction.
During cross-examination, Mimi Liu, serving as counsel for the state, argued Michna had served as a key opinion leader — a physician recruited by pharmaceutical companies to educate other prescribers on medications — for the manufacturers named in the trial and several others.
Liu presented emails between Michna and executives at Teva as well as other companies debriefing on meetings with other physicians.
“We have hundreds and hundreds, if not thousands, of documents with your name on them,” Liu said, arguing Michna’s relationship with the pharmaceutical companies was undeniable.
State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey originally filed the lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court. It later was moved to West Virginia’s Mass Litigation Panel, where Swope became the presiding judge.
The state alleges the pharmaceutical companies created a public nuisance and failed to disclose the serious addiction risk posed by prescription opioids. West Virginia also alleges the companies overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted the idea that doctors should prescribe higher dosage amounts without disclosing the greater risk involved.
Attorneys for the pharmaceutical companies have argued their sales representatives appropriately and legally marketed their opioid medications. They’ve also argued that their respective opioid medications took up so little of West Virginia’s overall opioid market share, with nearly every relevant medication taking up less than 1% of the total, that they couldn’t be declared a public nuisance.
The state is seeking an injunction to require the companies to accurately disclose the “significant risk and limited benefits” of opioid drugs and bar the marketing of opioid medications as front-line treatment for chronic pain.
The government additionally is asking Swope to assess civil and other financial penalties against the companies. Those penalties would be dispersed among 54 of West Virginia’s 55 county governments and other municipal governments.