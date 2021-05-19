CHARLESTON — Lawyers for the City of Huntington and Cabell County picked apart testimony from two AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. employees Wednesday as they attempted to learn how a small pharmacy ordered 3.8 million doses of opioids over eight years before being cut off.
The municipalities accuse the “Big Three'' drug wholesalers — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — of helping to fuel the opioid crisis by sending 127.9 million opiate doses into the county from 2006 to 2014 before a reduction in the pills shipped made users turn to illicit drugs. However, the defendants point to the Drug Enforcement Administration, doctors and West Virginians' poor health as the culprits.
The trial is ongoing at the Robert C. Byrd Courthouse in Charleston before Senior U.S. District Court Judge David Faber.
Wednesday’s testimony came from Michael Perry, of Huntington, a retired AmerisourceBergen sales representative who testified about his time with the company. He said his life has been wrapped up in opioid litigation for the last year or so.
“I still feel it's a responsibility, not only for me, but for the community,” he said.
Cabell County attorney Eric Kennedy said as a salesperson, it was Perry’s job to keep the customer happy. He showed Perry an email that showed 86% of his sales to Safescript — a problematic downtown Huntington pharmacy shuttered by the DEA in 2012 — were controlled substances, something Perry agreed could be a sign of illegal diversion.
Safescript was a customer from 2004 to 2012 that Perry oversaw as AmerisourceBergen sold the pharmacy 3.8 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone. Perry said he could not say if that amount was surprising because a lot of factors could have caused it.
When asked if he got a bonus for his controlled substance sales, Perry said he wasn't sure.
“My goal was to always make sure I did follow through with a request from the customer in the best interest for the customer and the company,” he said.
Kennedy pointed to an investigation report into the pharmacy from 2007, in which Perry had written that Safescript did a lot of oxycodone and methadone sales because several pain clinics were in the area. He said they had shifted toward another distributor because AmerisourceBergen had held orders. They eventually returned to AmerisourceBergen after thresholds were increased.
An unexplained presentation slide showed said sales executives at the company were responsible for investigating their customers, even after headquarters determined their customer was suspected of diverting pills into the illicit market.
Perry pointed to a 46-question questionnaire each AmerisourceBergen customer was required to fill out after 2007. It asked about how many pills they planned to purchase and why. It also requested information about their prescribers and other distributors from which they purchased, among other things.
Perry would also help buyers fill out the forms, he said. Kennedy said this shows salespeople were in charge of investigating the customers and helping them correctly answer questions to keep from being flagged.
“I was never asked to do an investigation. I would be asked to retrieve information in regard to the questionnaire and that would be it,” he said.
The defense said Kennedy was misconstruing the meaning of investigation, when that portion of Perry’s job was just about collecting information.
Perry’s testimony followed the third day of testimony from Steve Mays, AmerisourceBergen's vice president of regulatory affairs, whose testimony Wednesday focused on expanding on the company’s relationship with the DEA and giving a better understanding of the company's distribution centers.
McClure pointed to a handful of investigation reports AmerisourceBergen had conducted into Cabell County pharmacies in June 2007 alone, including investigations of Fruth Pharmacy, Medical Park Pharmacy, Budget Discount Pharmacy, S and F Pharmacy and more. The same conclusion was reached each time: There was no indication of diversion.
Mays said only investigators did the investigations. Sales representatives did not have a hand in it.
“Some of them were head scratchers because the volume was high, but we couldn’t see any diversion,” he said.
At that time, the company worked on a “ship and report” process and the orders were shipped, no matter the size, he said.
When the DEA issued an immediate shutdown of AmerisourceBergen's Orlando distribution center in mid-2007, Mays said he was shocked. The company had been working closely with the DEA at that point and AmerisourceBergen thought they had been doing everything they were supposed to. Mays said he expected some type of outreach if AmerisourceBergen was not following rules.
AmerisourceBergen and the DEA held meetings to come to a settlement for the Florida distribution center to be reopened and in the meantime orders were filled form other facilities. During those meetings the DEA looked at AmerisourceBergen's files on its customers, one of which was about six inches thick.
“They said it looks like you’ve done all you can do,” Mays said.
The meetings led to the implementation of a new system in summer 2007 to smoke out suspicious orders. It was based on identifying, capturing, investigating and reporting suspicious orders prior to shipments.
If distribution center managers aren’t comfortable with shipping orders, they could send it to headquarters for review. Headquarters would look into the customer and file and most of the time it was released. If it was found suspicious, it was reported to the DEA and not shipped.
Retail chain pharmacies were exempt from the program, he said.
The DEA went to five distribution centers to run tests of the program and later approved of it, he said. Mays said AmerisourceBergen's employees were even invited to a conference to teach their program to other distribution companies.
Cabell County attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr. asked if Mays had seen suspicious order reports for the Ohio center, which fills West Virginia pharmacy orders, but Mays said he can't recall having seen any.
Farrell said inside the vault that held controlled substances at the Ohio facility, there was a sign that said there were limits to how much controlled substances could be removed before the order had to be reported to a supervisor. If more than 1,000 pills of a controlled substance were ordered, it had to be reported, the sign said.
He questioned why there was no documentation of supervisor reports made. There were 743 total orders over that threshold, amounting to 2.9 million dosage units of hydrocodone and oxycodone, made by Safescript alone.
“I couldn’t tell you where they are, but there's documentation of all due diligence,” Mays said.