A bag of discarded pills is displayed during a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event in 2021 in Huntington. Another event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at locations throughout the region.
HUNTINGTON — Sites will be available this weekend for people in the Tri-State to dispose of their unwanted or expired prescription drugs in a safe way.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was started by the Drug Enforcement Administration to address studies that indicated the majority of abused prescription drugs came from medicine cabinets of family and friends of users.
The 21st event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at locations throughout the region.
The West Virginia State Police’s Huntington, Wayne and Milton detachments, as well as the Ceredo Police Department, will be set up to accept drugs at their headquarters. Sites will also be available at Huntington’s 4th Avenue Walgreens, Drug Emporium in Barboursville, the Milton Volunteer Fire Department and Hamlin Town Hall in Lincoln County.
“This is an easy measure to prevent the abuse of medication and cut off a potential gateway to addiction,” U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said. “We know that a majority of opioid use disorders in West Virginia and nationwide start with prescription pills found at home.”
The Ashland Police Department in Boyd County is also serving as a drop-off location.
More than 106,000 people in the United States died as the result of a drug overdose in the 12-month period ending in November 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marking the most drug-related deaths ever recorded.
Eligible medications that can be disposed of Saturday include tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescriptions drugs, vaping devices and cartridges. Liquids, syringes and other sharp or illegal drugs will not be accepted.
