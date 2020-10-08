GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Agencies in Ohio are offering drive-thru events for people to dispose of their expired or unwanted medication.
The Drug Take Back drive-thru events will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 at the Holzer Gallipolis Campus (Holzer Center for Cancer Care parking area) and Holzer Meigs Emergency Department facility. Items to be accepted include outdated/unused prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and sharps.
Among the participating groups are the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallia County Citizens for Prevention and Recovery (CPR), Meigs County Sheriff’s Department, Meigs County Prevention Coalition and Holzer Health System.
Oct. 24 is recognized as National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and last year, the community turned in 61 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medication during the Gallipolis event.
For more information, call 740-446-5901 or email info@holzer.org.