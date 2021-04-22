HUNTINGTON — More than 75 locations will be set up Saturday, April 24, throughout West Virginia to help people dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was started by the Drug Enforcement Administration to address studies that indicated the majority of abused prescription drugs came from the medicine cabinets of family and friends of users. The event also provides an environmentally friendly option, as other disposal methods — such as flushing them down a toilet or throwing them away — pose a risk to safety or health.
Saturday’s 20th annual event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the country.
The West Virginia State Police’s Huntington and Wayne detachments, as well as the Ceredo Police Department, will be set up at their headquarters. Other sites have been set up at Huntington’s 4th Avenue Walgreens, Drug Emporium in Barboursville, the Milton Volunteer Fire Department and Hamlin Town Hall.
Locations for Boyd County, Kentucky, and Lawrence County, Ohio, were not listed Wednesday.
Other locations can be found at DEATakeBack.com.
Reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 87,200 Americans died of drug overdoses over a year-long period ending Sept. 1, 2020 — the most recorded in a 12-month period.
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the state has been involved with the event since 2013 and will have more than 75 locations for the event Saturday.
“I encourage anyone who has unused or unwanted prescription medications to participate so we can get potentially dangerous drugs off the streets,” he said. “Take Back Day has the potential to both reduce diversion of prescription opioids and help identify overprescribing in our state.”
Residents can drop off a variety of medications at the collection sites, which will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations. Eligible medication includes tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs, vaping devices and cartridges. Liquids, syringes and other sharps or illegal drugs will not be accepted.
Saturday’s event follows a record-breaking event in October in which the public turned over close to 500 tons of unwanted drugs. Over its 10-year run, the event has taken in more than 6,800 tons.