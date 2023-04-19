HUNTINGTON — Sites will be available for Tri-State residents to dispose of unwanted or expired prescription drugs safely this weekend.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day partners with law enforcement and substance abuse prevention groups across West Virginia to prevent prescription drug abuse.
Take Back Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Several locations throughout the Tri-State and Huntington will be open, including the Huntington Police Department office, 675 10th St.; Walgreens on 4th Avenue, the QRT office at 1133 20th St. and Drug Emporium near the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
Police offices in Hamlin, Wayne, Putnam County and Ashland, Kentucky, will also be open as collection sites on Saturday.
Sites cannot accept personal care items, needles or sharps, liquid injectables, illegal drugs, thermometers and other mercury items, hydrogen peroxide or inhalers. The service is free and anonymous; no questions are asked.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has a website dedicated to Take Back Day at www.dea.gov/takebackday, and has a tool to help those looking to dispose of unwanted prescription drugs to find the closest site possible.
The DEA spearheads Drug Take Back Day, which was launched in 2010. During the event, local and state law enforcement agencies collect unused medication and responsibly dispose of it. The DEA typically hosts two prescription drug Take Back days per year — one in the spring and one in the fall.
Last fall, Americans turned in 324 tons of prescription drugs at more than 4,902 sites operated by the DEA with 4,340 state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 22 previous Take Back events, the DEA and its partners have taken in over 16 million pounds of medication.
“This is a very important event,” West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said in a news release. “I encourage anyone who has unused or unwanted prescription medications to participate so we can get potentially dangerous drugs off the streets. Take Back Day has the potential to both reduce diversion of prescription opioids and help identify overprescribing in our state.”
The Attorney General Public Health Trust previously awarded prescription drug incinerators to law enforcement agencies across the state. The incinerators are used to destroy unwanted/expired pills and are shared among law enforcement agencies.
