IRONTON — Eighteen people were named defendants in Lawrence County grand jury indictments returned last week.
Many of the cases concern drug possession and generally end up in treatment instead of prison time, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Richard B. Dodridge, 43, of the 1600 block of Charlotte Street, Ironton, was charged with disrupting public service and domestic violence.
Mindi C. Workman, 35, of Broad Hollow Road, Huntington, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Jimmy Jo Lambert, 34, of Township Road 336, Ironton, was charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug abuse instruments.
David M. Jenkins, 47, of Private Drive 268, South Point, was charged with failure to appear on a criminal charge.
William W. Gullett, 40, of Daniels Cemetery Road, Greenup, Kentucky, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs.
Richard L. Cook, 19, of the 1300 block of South 8th Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of drugs and failure to disclose one’s personal information.
Michael W. Neff, 37, of County Road 107, Proctorville, was charged with failure to appear.
Jason Collier, 37, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, was charged with theft.
Charles D. Burke, 44, of Scott Avenue, Ironton, was charged with disrupting public services and felony domestic violence.
Kimberly R. Damron, 36, of Logan, West Virginia, was charged with possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and obstructing official business.
Charissa M. Robinette, 41, of Rockwood Avenue, Chesapeake, was charged with trafficking and possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.
Jacob Spencer, 27, of the 100 block of 2nd Avenue, Chesapeake, was charged with possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of drugs.
Chad N. Dodd, 37, of the 2100 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, was charged with theft.
Kevin L. Legrand, 21, of Beaver, West Virginia, was charged with possession of cocaine, falsification and receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceedings. The indictment seeks to confiscate $2,489 in cash that Legrand had in his possession while arrested.
Adam T. Fraback, 38, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, was charged with possession of heroin and endangering children.
Aaron L. McBrown, 36, of the 200 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, was charged with vandalism and menacing.
Devonn A. Thomas, 29, of Leipsic, Ohio, was indicted on a charged of aggravated possession of drugs.
Nathan L. Waters, 29, of Washington Court House, Ohio, was charged with failure to appear.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.