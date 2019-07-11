FLATWOODS, Ky. - Kentucky State Police arrested a woman on drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop Tuesday in Flatwoods, according to a news release.
Police conducted the traffic stop on a 2004 Honda Accord in Flatwoods, driven by alleged suspect Kayla Miller, 30, of Flatwoods. Police allegedly seized several grams of suspected cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, several ounces of marijuana and suspected THC wax, THC vaporizer cartridges, dextroamphetamine pills and a "large amount" of cash.
Miller was charged with failure to wear a seat belt; DUI, second offense; trafficking in controlled substance, first - cocaine; trafficking in marijuana, first; possession of controlled substance, first degree; possession of controlled substance, second degree - hallucinogen; and possession of open alcoholic beverage.
The case remains under investigation by Trooper Patrick Bailey.