DUI checkpoint on US 60 scheduled for Thursday
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, July 16, from 10 p.m. to midnight on U.S. 60 near the 29th Street exit of Interstate 64 in Cabell County. An alternate checkpoint site has been designated as 3rd Avenue near 20th Street in Huntington.
The focus of this checkpoint is driving under the influence (DUI) enforcement. Other enforcement activities may be conducted, with police focusing on reckless driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
State Police encourage the public to use the State Police *SP (*77) system to make reports. By dialing *SP on a hands-free cellular device, motorists can contact the nearest State Police Detachment.