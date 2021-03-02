WAYNE — Wayne County students are scheduled to resume in-person teaching five days a week beginning Wednesday, March 3, but recent bad weather and COVID-19 precautions will affect some students who are supposed to return.
Due to major snow and ice storms on Feb. 11 and Feb. 15 and rain in the days following, many roads and buildings in Wayne County flooded, including Dunlow Elementary School.
Originally, Dunlow Elementary was expected to have students return to five-day, in-person instruction Wednesday after the state Department of Education ordered all counties to do so, but Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said the Board of Education is in the process of figuring out how students can still receive proper instruction after the building flooded.
“If this, these repairs are going to extend into the next several weeks, which it likely will with the cleanup, then we’ll be looking at alternative places where those students can attend class,” Alexander said. “That community (Dunlow), it’s devastated down there. They are going to be rebuilding homes and doing everything they can down there, so we want to make sure that we have an educational alternative for them.”
There are no set plans yet, but Alexander said Dunlow Elementary students will be working remotely this week, and the BOE is working to determine if they will need to relocate students so they can attend school in person until the school is drained and repaired as needed.
Alexander said while there have been times in the past Dunlow Elementary has been closed due to flooding, those were because the roads leading to the school had flooded — not the school itself. This time, he said, water has gotten into the building, and it could take weeks to repair the damage.
While high schoolers will be returning to five-day, in-person instruction on Wednesday, they will still be following the DHHR County Alert System Map and not attend in-person instruction if the map marks Wayne County as red.
When implementing the blended-learning model for students, school administrators would check the alert map on Sundays to see if Monday-Tuesday high school students would attend in person and Wednesdays to see if Thursday-Friday students would attend in person.
Alexander said now they will check the map daily so that students are not out of school for multiple days at a time when they could be learning, and the color of the map released at 10 a.m. each day will determine if high school students attend in-person instruction the following day.
“Going into this five days a week schedule, we thought it was too long to just look at Sunday and Wednesday,” he said. “Because if for example, you could be red on Sunday, orange on Monday, orange on Tuesday and orange on Wednesday, then the students are out of school until Thursday instead of just being out one day and then coming back.”
Alexander also said administration will be finding ways to allow more hours for custodial staff and cooks to allow for extensive cleaning and meal prep for in-person and virtual students.
The last day of student instruction has been extended to June 10 to make up for days missed caused by recent bad weather. Alexander said pending no more unexpected weather, there should be no reason students miss in-person instruction in the future and the date should not have to be pushed back again.