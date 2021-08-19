DUNLOW, W.Va. — Dunlow Elementary School has officially reopened and is welcoming students and staff back after renovations and repairs were completed following damage from March floods.
Dunlow Elementary students initially were scheduled to return to the classroom in March, but were moved to the Cabwaylingo State Forest group camp facility after the school suffered significant damage and roads of entry were blocked by water.
Dunlow Principal Kim Mills said while the campground was a great opportunity for students to be in front of their teachers again and around their friends, everyone is happy to be back in their own school for the new year.
“We had a great time at camp. It’s kind of like family vacation though — after a while everybody wants to go back to their own corner,” she said. “So now everybody’s glad to be back home, have their own spot, their own chair. We’re super excited to be back in the building and that everything has come together really well.”
The renovations included clearing old tile and clearing asbestos, painting walls, replacing furniture and more. Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said in total, the renovations cost about $80,000.
Mills said even after the water stopped rising during the flood, teachers and staff could not get into the building for about one week due to safety concerns. Some parts of the building, she said, saw water rise 18 inches.
While the flooding did cause damage to the floor and furniture in the building, Mills said it all turned out well in the end because they were able to start fresh and even get some minor projects completed that may have taken longer to update.
The school received an upgraded heating and air system, LED lighting, new paint on the walls and new bathrooms in addition to the flood-related repairs.
Alexander said the school and Board of Education are working with representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to see if they can receive extra financial assistance.
FEMA will also send representatives to the area to assess and discuss flood mitigation strategies to prevent damage in the future. Dunlow Elementary is in a region of Wayne County that experiences flooding when it rains, and Alexander said precautions could be taken.
“It’s going to be difficult, but I think there are some ideas to kind of limit the damage if it would get as high as it did before,” he said. “FEMA is going to send in some folks with experience with that to kind of consult with the district on what we’ll possibly do to limit the damage in case it happens.
“You’ll never be able to fully prevent it though.”
The school’s renovations were originally expected to be completed in June, but Mills said since many in the area were looking for supplies for their own businesses and homes that had been affected by the flooding, it pushed the timeline back until they could get materials.