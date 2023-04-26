DUNLOW — To a visitor driving by, the old yellow and red Dunlow depot doesn’t show many signs of the passengers that used to board trains from its doors.
Although train lines that once connected the town of fewer than 1,000 residents in southern Wayne County are long gone, the history of the trains still rests on the community today. Dunlow was created as a railroad town along the lines of Norfolk & Western and was one of many towns that sprang up from the extraction of the region’s coal basins. The depot connected the region’s resources and their passengers to cities near and far.
The building was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places by the National Park Service, becoming the seventh site in Wayne County to be added to the registry. Steven Cody Straley, a historian from Kenova who wrote the application for the national registry, said the depot is one of only a few that remain from the Twelvepole line that still stands.
“A lot of these structures that last this long are very rarely in good shape. The depot here is a very rare exception,” Straley said.
Billy Meddings, the depot’s owner, hopes to turn the building into a mini-museum of its history. Meddings has already painted the site’s exterior and hopes to receive a grant to help level the floors and replace the roof. The depot was used as a house after the train lines were removed but has sat abandoned for at least 40 years.
The depot currently sits in a small field of grass across from the Dunlow post office and a few houses but was previously surrounded by a movie theater and stores during its time as a train depot.
Meddings said he plans to line the depot’s walls with the historical contents he has found, including tickets and telegraph messages. Meddings said the messages included the surname of many residents still living in the area, including some from his grandfather from the 1930s and 1940s. Some of the telegraph lines can still be seen in the building.
Meddings said the depot is a passion project for him and hopes to bring it back to what it looked like during its heyday.
