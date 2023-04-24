Libraries do so much more than loan books. They provide free resources to the community including tax services, assistance with research, food bank referrals, resume reviews, job placement and internet service, all for free.
April 23-29 is National Library Week and libraries all over the Tri-State are celebrating by promoting awareness and holding special events.
The Boyd County Public Library system has events planned for almost every day. Notably, National Library Workers Day to recognize the contributions made by all library workers is Tuesday and National Library Outreach Day in support of library outreach is on Wednesday.
"Libraries are still very important to this day. You have the world at your fingertips. Along with the traditional books at the library and now where a lot of media is digital, it makes it even better,” said Tiffany Seibert, the programming supervisor of the Boyd County Public Libraries.
Most of the regional library systems are using National Library Week as a celebration of their work.
“We use it as an opportunity to just really to alert the public to all that we do,” said David Owens, assistant director to adult services at the Cabell County Public Libraries. “We just carry on doing what we do, which is serve the public.”
Owens says that libraries are important because they make essential resources available for underprivileged populations. For example, he said 18% of West Virginians don’t have internet in their homes.
“We (libraries) provide those resources so that people can really fully participate in American democracy,” he said. “I'm really passionate about that because otherwise, we're saying to roughly one fifth of our population, ‘Well, too bad, you know, you're either too poor or too isolated or geology prevents the signal, you know. So we're not gonna invest in you.’ And I think that's terrible to write people off like that.”
The Briggs Lawrence County Public Library is also newly offering WiFi hotspots to increase the availability of and access to the internet. It’s a program that was originally funded by a grant but was picked up by the library after the grant expired.
“Libraries are centers of engagement for people, beyond the fact that you can check out books or entertainment materials,” said Gretchen Claypool, director of the Briggs Lawrence County public libraries. “Libraries really are the first stop for civic engagement.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Putnam County Public Library System started offering a “Dial-A-Story” service where patrons can call 800-576-9890 anytime to have a story read to them. The current stories are themed for Earth month but they change regularly.
Megan Tarbett, director of Putnam County Libraries, says they still get between 20 and 30 callers each month. Many people also don’t know that they have a mobile library.
“You know, we're one of the last places that expects nothing of you. You can come in and you don’t have to pay for something,” Tarbett said.
The mobile library will be at the Winfield Community Center from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday for National Library Outreach Day. There will be a story time for children, book bingo for adults and a poetry event for teens.
