Chris Miller, owner of Dutch Miller Auto Group, left, hands a $10,000 check over to his mother, U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, Dan Gooding and Dan Ferguson on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Memorial Arch in Huntington.
Chris Miller, owner of Dutch Miller Auto Group, left, hands a $10,000 check over to his mother, U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, Dan Gooding and Dan Ferguson on Monday, August 14, 2023, at the Memorial Arch in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Dutch Miller Auto Group presented a $10,000 check to help fund the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the Memorial Arch on Monday in Huntington.
Members of the Southside Preservation & Enhancement Alliance’s Woody Williams Monument Committee and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District gathered around a cement rectangle near 11th Avenue West and Memorial Boulevard that will soon hold a new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument as the committee received another donation toward the effort.
