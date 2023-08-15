The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Dutch Miller Auto Group presented a $10,000 check to help fund the new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at the Memorial Arch on Monday in Huntington.

Members of the Southside Preservation & Enhancement Alliance’s Woody Williams Monument Committee and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District gathered around a cement rectangle near 11th Avenue West and Memorial Boulevard that will soon hold a new Gold Star Families Memorial Monument as the committee received another donation toward the effort.

