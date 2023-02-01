Chris Miller, second from right, presents A.D. Lewis Community Center Director MaRia Hill, third from left, with a $39,500 donation from the Dutch Miller Auto Group on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the center in Huntington.
Chris Miller, second from right, presents A.D. Lewis Community Center Director MaRia Hill, third from left, with a $39,500 donation from the Dutch Miller Auto Group on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — A donation for programs at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in the Fairfield community of Huntington was made by the Dutch Miller Auto Group on Wednesday morning.
Chris Miller of Dutch Miller Automotive presented a $39,500 check as part of a commitment to help the communities the company serves.
"I truly believe rising tide raises all ships, and it is any business's social and moral responsibility to help make the community it's privileged enough to do business in a better place," Miller said. "The Fairfield Community Development Corporation and the A.D. Lewis Community Center are on the ground doing all the work making the community better. The real heroes are the people on the front lines making everything happen."
A.D. Lewis Community Center Executive Director MaRia Hill said the donation will be used to enhance programs that already exist at the center along with helping to start new programs.
"These programs will benefit not only the youth but the entire Fairfield community," Hill said. "This means so much to our organization because as we all know, programming costs. The funding will allow us to do things that haven’t been done before. We want our youth to know that every day is 'a bright new day' and that we are here to help them achieve it."
Fairfield Community Development Corp. Executive Director RaShad Sanders said the donation means so much to the community.
"We get to work alongside the A.D. Lewis Community Center to provide good programming that will impact the lives of people in the community, and good programs aren’t cheap," Sanders said. "We thank Chris Miller and Dutch Miller Auto Group for their generous donation. It’s amazing to see everyone join together in an effort to help the youth in our community."
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
