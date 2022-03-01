Chris Miller, an owner of Dutch Miller Auto Group, left, presents a check for $58,800 to Mountain Health Network representative Bradley Burck for the children's hospitals of West Virginia on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Huntington.
Mountain Health Network representative Bradley Burck speaks with members of the media after receiving a $58,800 donation from Dutch Miller Auto Group for the children's hospitals of West Virginia on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Huntington.
Chris Miller, an owner of Dutch Miller Auto Group, speaks with members of the media before presenting a $58,800 donation to Mountain Health Network representatives for West Virginia children's hospitals on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Two children’s hospitals in West Virginia, including Hoops Family Children’s Hospital in Huntington, received donations from the Dutch Miller Automotive Group on Monday.
A $58,800 check presentation ceremony took place Monday afternoon at Dutch Miller Chevrolet in Huntington for the two children’s hospitals that are part of the Children’s Miracle Network.
The other children’s hospital is WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, which will receive $29,400, the same as Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, officials said.
Last year, in the month of October, the Dutch Miller Automotive Group donated a portion of every vehicle sale from each of its auto dealerships to support the hospitals, according to Chris Miller, president of the Dutch Miller Automotive Group. He said these hospitals were selected for the donation because they provide state-of-the-art care for all children, regardless of their ability to pay.
“At Dutch Miller, we believe it is our duty and obligation to give back and make an impact in the communities we serve, and there’s no better place to start than with the care of West Virginia’s future, our children,” Miller said. “These amazing Children’s Miracle Network hospitals not only provide life-saving critical care for our kids, but they also support the parents and families who are dealing with these traumatic situations. No longer do residents of West Virginia have to travel to receive the best medical care for their children. It’s an honor to support the heroes who work at these hospitals.”
H. D. (Dutch) Miller founded Dutch Miller Chevrolet in 1961. Today, Dutch Miller Automotive Group is owned and operated by Dutch’s son, Matt Miller, and two grandsons, Chris and Sam Miller and has grown to include Hyundai, Kia, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram, Subaru, Ford and Nissan.
“It’s heartwarming to see the state join together to raise critical funds needed to ensure our children have healthier futures,” said Amy L. Bush, chief operating officer of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital. “The Dutch Miller Automotive Group understands the statewide impact of WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital and the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital’s clinical collaboration. We appreciate their efforts and look forward to continuing the partnership.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
