HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools will receive nearly $300,000 after the Cabell County Board of Education approved a settlement with an e-cigarette company at Tuesday’s meeting.
The district joined a mass action lawsuit with Frantz Law Group against the American e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc. in September 2020. On Tuesday, the board approved a settlement for $296,846.77.
Superintendent Ryan Saxe said it is unfortunate the company chose to promote e-cigarette flavors and products that led to Cabell County Schools joining the lawsuit, but the district will use the money to educate students on the dangers of vaping, as well as updating current technology in the schools.
“We know that vaping has been a problem with our youth and we see the effects of those in our schools, and that’s something that we’re working diligently to bring an awareness to our students,” Saxe said.
Keith Thomas, coordinator of student services, said since the settlement was just recently approved, a formal plan of what to do with the funding has not been decided yet, but he expects a plan will be formed before the end of the school year.
“The plan hasn’t been made yet, but we’re going to meet, probably in a couple weeks, to discuss what to do with (the funds), but it will definitely be for some kind of prevention or prevention education,” he said.
Vape detection devices have been installed in middle and high schools throughout the county, and Saxe said some of the money from the settlement could potentially be put toward updating those devices.
“We have vape detectors in our middle school bathrooms, our high school bathrooms, those things need to be updated and they’re not cheap, so that’s another part of why we’ve had to make investments, because of these issues,” Saxe said. “So going into litigation and having the settlement provides some stopgap in how much money we’ve had to spend and how much money we’re going to continue to have to spend to be able to provide for prevention and cessation in the future.”
In October, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a study stating an estimated 2.55 million middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in 2022.
The data, collected from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey given to students in grades six through 12, showed 14.1% of high school students reported current use, or within the last 30 days at the time of taking the survey, of e-cigarette products, and 3.3% of middle school students.
The study also showed students used e-cigarette devices frequently, with 27.6% stating they used the products every day, and 42.3% said they had used the devices in 20 or more of the past 30 days.
At the time study was released, Saxe told The Herald-Dispatch he did not have quantitative data to determine if the percentages of student use in the study were reflective of Cabell County Schools, but he had heard from students themselves that vaping products were being used in schools.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
