HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools will receive nearly $300,000 after the Cabell County Board of Education approved a settlement with an e-cigarette company at Tuesday’s meeting.

The district joined a mass action lawsuit with Frantz Law Group against the American e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc. in September 2020. On Tuesday, the board approved a settlement for $296,846.77.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

