A woman holds a flavored disposable vape device in New York on Jan. 31, 2022. A government study on adolescent vaping, released on Thursday, finds more than 2.5 million U.S. kids were using some form of e-cigarette in 2022, suggesting there’s been little progress in keeping vaping devices out of the hands of teenagers.
An estimated 2.55 million middle and high school students in the United States report using e-cigarettes in 2022, according to a study released Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The data comes from the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey and was collected from a survey given to students in grades 6-12. The data showed 14.1% of high school students reported current use, or within the last 30 days at the time of taking the survey, of e-cigarette products, and 3.3% of middle school students.
Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said he gets reports of students using e-cigarette devices and expects Wayne County Schools have similar numbers, if not a higher percentage of students using them.
“It’s definitely a concern for I think any parent at any grade level, but especially beginning sixth grade through 12th, it’s a concern,” he said. “The number does not surprise me.”
The study also showed students are using the e-cigarette devices frequently, with 27.6% stating they used the products every day, and 42.3% said they had used the devices in 20 or more of the past 30 days.
Brian King, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Center for Tobacco Products, said informing youth about the effects of using tobacco and e-cigarette products is a top priority.
“Adolescent e-cigarette use in the United States remains at concerning levels, and poses a serious public health risk to our nation’s youth,” King said. “Together with the CDC, protecting our nation’s youth from the dangers of tobacco products — including e-cigarettes — remains among the FDA’s highest priorities, and we are committed to combatting this issue with the breadth of our regulatory authorities.”
Alexander said Wayne County Schools continues to educate students about health concerns when it comes to using tobacco products, and the schools have vape detection devices to reduce use in the district’s buildings.
Alexander said while nicotine and tobacco products are dangerous for students, students have also been caught using THC products in their e-cigarette devices.
Students have had poor reactions to THC and nicotine products, Alexander said, which have even resulted in students needing medical attention. Alexander said students sometimes do not know what is in the products they are using, and need to be careful.
“Where we’ve really had issues is where other substances have been introduced into those devices, like products containing THC,” he said. “I think it’s important for students to know those devices can be used for not only nicotine substances, but other substances, and when they take one from somebody, even a friend, they don’t know what’s in them.”
The report states e-cigarettes have been the most-used tobacco product among youth since 2014.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
