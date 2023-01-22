The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

David Roach Senate Education

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools David Roach stands ready to testify before the Senate Finance Committee earlier this week. During the meeting, Roach discussed proposed legislation to support early education in West Virginia.

 Will Price | WV Legislative Photography

CHARLESTON — A bill focusing on early education continues to wind its way through the West Virginia Senate.

The Senate Education Committee last week advanced SB 274 to the Finance Committee.

Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter @RadkinsWV.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.